The iPhone 13 launch sends iPhone 12, mini and 11 prices plummeting

Apple has officially revealed the iPhone 13, packed with the latest specs, design and features. But for a lot of people, the more exciting information will be the effect the launch has had on Apple's older devices.

Across the iPhone 12, 12 mini and iPhone 11, Apple has drastically cut the price. That means a $100/£100 drop across all three handsets and the lowest prices Apple has offered directly.

The cut in price for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini was something we predicted back in July, pinpointing the £679 price now available in the UK. However, the iPhone 11 is more of a surprise.

This is the second time the iPhone 11 has been brought down in price making its new price especially impressive for those who aren't after the latest iPhone.

Apple's newly discounted iPhones:

iPhone 12 mini: at Apple | SIM-free | $699/£699 $599/£579

Apple's iPhone 12 mini is now officially £120/$120 cheaper than the price available at launch. A lot of retailers in the UK are already offering this price and have been for a while but now Apple has made it official. This could mean we see even lower prices once Black Friday rolls around.

iPhone 12: at Apple| SIM-free | $799/£799 $699/£679

Like the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 received a £120 price cut, now making it £679. That is a fantastic price making it a great alternative to the new iPhone 13 if you don't like the idea of paying full price for a powerful iPhone. The same discount is available in both the US and UK.

