The cheapest PC with 8GB RAM has a surprisingly fast CPU

What is it? The Ceneva P3T is the most affordable Windows 10 PC we've seen that offers 8GB of system memory as standard.
What makes it special and why should I buy it? RAM is a vital component for an enjoyable computing experience, so you should opt for a device with as much as possible. If you're using Windows 10, we'd suggest 8GB RAM should be the strict minimum. Ceneva meets this all-important threshold and even offers DDR4 rather than the older DDR3 memory type.
How much does it cost? It is available from Banggood for $149.99 (about £110/AU$197) via the CN warehouse, without the need for a code. That's an extra 25% off the current sale price of $200.99 and gets you almost 40% off its suggested retail price overall. Hurry, though, as the deal ends on January 11 2021.
Ceneva P3T Mini PC:
$255.99 $149.99 at Banggood
Save 40%, without any codes (for the CN warehouse). The Ceneva P3T is one of the best value-for-money entry-level computers with 8GB of RAM. This offer ends on January 11, 2021.View Deal
What else should we know? It comes with a newer Intel processor, the J4115, which is faster than the Core i7-5500U thanks to the presence of four real cores. This is the most powerful CPU you will find for less than $150.
There's a proper SSD (rather than onboard eMMC), plus plenty of ports (we counted seven in all), a VESA mount, Gigabit Ethernet and even Wi-Fi 5 courtesy of an Intel wireless component. You will also be able to upgrade the M2.2242 SATA SSD.
The Ceneva P3T earns extra points for having a legacy VGA port, which means it can drive two displays, with one of them being 4K.
Any cons? The 64GB onboard storage is a tad too small for our liking.
Have you reviewed it? Not yet.
