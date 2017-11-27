The best Mwave Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday in Australia are still relatively new concepts, but retailers are jumping onto the sales bandwagon and offering us more and more interesting deals every year.

Mwave has brought some serious heat this year, and for those looking to kit out their PC, you don't want to miss these deals. Discounts on the brand new AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and the Samsung Evo 1TB SSD are already available.

Maybe you're after some new gaming peripherals, so grab yourself the HyperX Alloy FPS mechanical keyboard or the HyperX Pulsefire FPS gaming mouse with mousepad, both of which are half price.

Scroll down to check out the deals we've rounded up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017.

Best Mwave Black Friday 2017 deals

HTC Vive VR Headset ($899): We’ve seen prices for the apex VR tech drop in recent months, so now is an excellent time to see what all the fuss is about. Although the Vive headset is already discounted on HTC’s own store, you may as well save an extra $100 and throw yourself face-first into the world of VR. You can get the HTC Vive VR Headset for an impressive $899 from Mwave.

HyperX Alloy FPS Gaming Keyboard ($70, down from $140): For the PC gamers out there looking to up their kit with a mechanical keyboard, the Alloy FPS from HyperX is a great option. With Cherry MX switches and a sturdy yet portable design, this keyboard is a true workhorse for gaming. Mwave currently have these keyboards at half price, which is an awesome steal, and you can get the HyperX Alloy FPS with Red , Blue or Brown Cherry MX Switches depending on your play-style and typing preference.

HyperX Pulsefire Gaming Mouse and Fury S Mousepad ($40, down from $80): If you’re looking at competition-ready gaming mice but don’t want to drop hundred, the Pulsefire is a high-performing, yet minimalistic gaming mouse that will keep your wallet full and your aim true. Get your hand on this incredible combo from Mwave for only $40 with the HyperX Pulsefire Gaming mouse and Fury S Mousepad .

ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 Phoenix 3GB ($249): Looking for a new GPU? The latest range of GTX graphics cards certainly pack a punch, and if you’re after a more compact build then the Asus Phoenix GTX 1060 with 3GB of VRAM is worth a look. Get the GeForce GTX 1060 Phoenix GPU for only $249 from Mwave.

Samsung 850 Evo 1TB SATA III SSD ($389): Generally considered as the best value-for-money SSD on the market, the Samsung Evo series is worth checking out if you’re after plenty of storage but don’t want to be weighed down by older HDD load times. This 1TB SSD offers plenty of storage space and features SATA III and Samsung’s own 3D V-NAND for faster read and write speeds. You can get the Samsung 850 Evo 1TB SSD for only $389 from Mwave, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it anywhere.