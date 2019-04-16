The best Huawei P30 Pro plans and prices in Australia

Update: Considering the ongoing trouble that Huawei is in with the US Government, there's an element of uncertainty surrounding the future support the company's products will receive. As such, we recommend taking this into account when buying a new Huawei handset or laptop.

While Apple and Samsung duke it out for the smartphone crown in Australia, Huawei is steadily rising to the fight with its flagship range of camera-centric handsets. The latest mainstay in its P-series, the Huawei P30 Pro offers some truly awesome spec bumps, but with great internals comes great price increases. Thankfully, we're here to save you some dosh.

An impressive 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4,200mAh battery and Kirin 980 processor are powering this bad boy, and you'll be staring it through a gorgeous 6.47-inch OLED display. But the rear Leica quad camera set-up is the real star here, with a 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, as well as the option to take incredibly detailed night-time footage.

As we mentioned, packing all this power into the sleek and stylish handset has its consequences, and if you want to pay for those consequences over the period of 24 months rather than all at once, check out the best plans on offer below. For those able to grab the phone outright, head to Amazon and check it out.

Huawei P30 Pro review | Huawei P30 review

Huawei P30 Pro plans

While the 256GB Huawei P30 Pro will set you back $1,599, you can ease the pain by getting the phone on a contract, and it looks like Optus is really leading the charge on this front, with some truly compelling prices and inclusions.

Best overall value plan – Huawei P30 Pro 256GB | 50GB data | Unlimited international talk and text | $95 pm There are cheaper plans and there are plans with more data, but Optus' 50GB plan is the most well-balanced of the lot. Unlimited international calls as well as the usual host of included extras make this a very sensible choice when going for the Huawei P30 Pro, plus it weighs in under $100 a month. Total cost over 24 months is $2,280

View Deal

Best budget plan – Huawei P30 Pro 256GB | 4GB data | $80 pm This is the lowest price you'll be able to drop to score yourself a P30 Pro 3XL, and while 4GB isn't a heap of data, Optus' included streaming perks (certain music and Mobile TV not counting toward your data cap), the limit won't feel too harsh. Total cost over 24 months is $1,920

View Deal

Live plan comparison