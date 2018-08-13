The best cheap gaming laptop deals under $1,000 in August 2018

While it's very possible to spend thousands on a gaming rig, these days you can get a gaming laptop without breaking the bank. Indeed, there are plenty of cheap gaming laptops available for under $1,000. And if you shop around, you can find gaming laptop deals that give you a lot for your money.

Fortunately, you've come to the right place to find the best cheap gaming laptop deals. We've taken care of the legwork and rounded up the best gaming laptop deals from around the web. Whatever you're looking to spend, you're sure to find something that will meet your budget while still being able to deliver an exciting gaming experience without any glitches.

Directly below you will find the best gaming laptop deals from this past week. Further down the page, you'll see our picks for the best cheap gaming laptops under $1,000. Read on to find the one that's right for you!

The best gaming laptop deal of the week

Lenovo Legion Y530 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | Was $1,079.99, now $899.99 | Lenovo

With a sleek design and weighing just five pounds, the Lenovo Legion Y530 is a highly portable gaming machine. Plus it comes with a 15-inch 1080p display, i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo drive. Even better, it's $180 off list price so it's highly affordable as well.

More cheap gaming laptop deals of the week

Dell G7 15-inch Gaming Laptop | Was $1,089.99, now $979.99 | Dell Home

Another 15-inch portable gamer, this laptop from Dell gives you an outstanding visual experience, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and an IPS 1080p display. It also comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, and you can get in black or alpine white. Plus, it's $110 off list price.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y520 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | Was $1,150, now $949 | Walmart

At just over five pounds, this Lenovo laptop makes it easy to take your gaming on the go. Fortunately, with Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics and an i7 quad-core processor, you won't give up anything in the way of experience. It also comes equipped with 16GB RAM, Dolby Audio, and a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo drive. Plus, it's more than $200 off list price.

Asus FX504 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | Was $799, now $699 | Amazon

The most affordable of all the laptops we've seen this week, this Asus machine still gives you a lot for your money. It comes equipped with GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, a Coffee Lake i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB SSHD. Plus, it's $100 off list price.View Deal

The best cheap gaming laptops of 2018

Dell G3 15

Budget gaming in style

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – GTX 1060 (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 1TB (5,400 rpm) – 128/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Affordable

Great performer for the money

Flimsy build

No USB-C

If you’re looking to save some cash on your next gaming laptop, the Dell G3 15 will provide a competent gaming experience while costing much less than the competition. The laptop comes equipped with more than serviceable Nvidia graphics behind a fine, 1080p display, almost betraying its awfully affordable price point. Just don't expect the highest-quality build or absolute latest features, like USB-C.

Read the full review: Dell G3 15

Acer Nitro 5

A competent laptop for budget gamers

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation); AMD Ryzen 5 2500U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5); AMD Radeon RX 560X | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD or 1TB HDD (5,400 rpm) – 128/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

User controllable fans

Good battery life

Decent gaming performance for price

Too much travel on trackpad

Thick display bezel

Speakers produce painful highs

Look past the cheap plastic back cover, the basic keyboard and it hefty weight. Because within that rough exterior lies a gaming laptop with deep user control over cooling, decent battery life and suitable gaming performance for the price tag. This gaming laptop is definitely more down with the gamer aesthetic than others at its price point, and so will attract a certain customer. But, in the end, it's a fine gaming laptop for cheap all the same.

Read the full review: Acer Nitro 5

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

The first budget Max-Q gaming laptop

CPU: Intel i7 (7th-generation) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD

AUD $1199 View at Dell

Minimalist looks

Solid graphics performance

Cheapest avenue for Max-Q

Not enough storage space

Poor speaker placement

Lackluster trackpad

The newly Max-Q-powered Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming shows lots of promise, what with its modest pricing and capable performance. All things considered, this redesign successfully keeps to a mainstream aesthetic while bringing a solid amount of power to those middle-of-the-road consumers. After all, Nvidia Max-Q doesn't have to be exclusive to the high-end.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming