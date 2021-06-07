Secure your digital life with this seriously affordable password manager

With most online activities requiring an account, you're bound to end up with a ton of login credentials that can be impossible to remember. Fortunately, password managers take the task of memorizing passwords and other sensitive information off your plate.

Keeper Security, for example, allows you to generate strong passwords, store all your credentials in one place and log into accounts with ease using autofill - and these are just a few of its features.

Exclusively for readers of TechRadar Pro, Keeper is currently offering 30% off its two most popular plans: Unlimited and Family.

Keeper Unlimited plan: $24.49/year| 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.View Deal

Keeper Family plan: $52.49/year | 5 users

Save 30% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.View Deal

With Keeper Unlimited, users not only get a secure vault to store their passwords, but also breach monitoring, encrypted messaging, two-factor authentication and more, all via a user-friendly dashboard. This plan is currently available for $24.49/£20.99 per year , down from $34.99/year.

For a family or group of friends, Keeper Family Plan is the best option. This plan has all the amazing features of the previous package, but with 10GB of cloud storage for up to five users. Also available at a discount, this plan is going for $52.49/£50.39 per year , down from $74.99/year.

Why is this a great deal?

This comprehensive password management tool gives you everything you need to keep your online accounts protected. What's more, there's no need to compromise on convenience, with face ID and fingerprint log-in, and syncing across an unlimited number of devices.

At a 30% discount, this password manager is not to be missed. You might even decide it's a keeper.