Rent this $11,000 supercomputer for only $0.39/hour but there's a catch

No, you won't be able to play Crysis on this but for those that require a bit more oomph for their web hosting projects, there are dedicated servers and this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Ionos is offering $100 credit on any server configuration for the first month, making it a great platform for testers and makers.

The Intel-based 4XL-192HDD is the most powerful affordable dedicated server available from Ionos and comes with 192GB RAM, 8TB storage, unlimited bandwidth, per-minute billing, no minimum contract and no setup fees.

(PSA: by the way, we are going to update our Black Friday web hosting deals and Black Friday website builder deals page at least once per day till Cyber Monday)

With per-minute billing, no minimum contract and no setup fees, the Intel-based 4XL-192HDD is the most powerful affordable dedicated server available at Ionos and is probably more powerful than the top supercomputer from the late 1990’s, the Intel-powered ASCII Red which had nearly 10,000 cores, a peak performance of 3.21 Tflops and had a cool price tag of $55 million in today’s dollars.

The 4XL-192-HDD runs on a single Intel Xeon Gold 6210U CPU. This Cascade-Lake processor has 20 cores and is clocked at 2.5GHz and has a peak performance of more than 1.5Tflops. It is also one of Intel’s leading chips when it comes to price per Flops.

This is backed by a staggering 192GB DDR4 ECC memory and a pair of 4TB SATA hard disk drives, configured in RAID-1 for redundancy. Ubuntu 20.04 is included as the default operating system and you can upgrade it to WIndows Server 2019.

As with all Ionos dedicated servers, there's also a 1Gbps unlimited, consume-as-much-as-you-want data pipe, load balancing and you can choose the location of your server (either United States, Spain, United Kingdom or Germany).