Pick up this top password manager at a steep discount right now

As the number of online accounts we use each and every day has skyrocketed, so too has the number of passwords we now need to remember. Fortunately, with one of the best password managers, you can store all your credentials securely and easily access them from all of your devices.

At the same time, a password manager like Keeper can help you avoid reusing passwords as it includes a password generator to help you create strong and unique credentials for each of your online accounts.

When you’re ready to log in, meanwhile, KeeperFill autofills your account information across all of your favorite websites and apps so you don’t have to waste time trying to remember your details.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $20.98/year| 1 user

Save 40% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.

Keeper Family Plan: $44.98/year | 5 users

Save 40% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.

In addition to being one of our top-rated password managers, Keeper Password Manager is now available at a steep discount as the company is running a promotion where TechRadar Pro readers can get 40% off the price of both its Unlimited and Family plans.

With this deal, the Keeper Unlimited Plan is now available for its lowest price yet, at just $20.98 (£17.98) for a full year. If you want to protect your entire family, you’re in luck, as the Keeper Family Plan is also heavily discounted right now, coming in at $44.98 (£43.18) for a year of protection for up to five users.

Why is this a great deal?

With your passwords stored in Keeper’s encrypted digital vault, you can rest easy knowing no one else will be able to gain access to your online accounts. Even if you happen to lose your smartphone, Keeper Password Manager includes both two-factor and biometric authentication to keep your digital vault and the passwords contained within it safe. The company also monitors dark web activity in order to see if your passwords were exposed in a data breach.

Should an emergency take place, Keeper supports the ability to add up to five emergency contacts who will be able to access your vault if worst comes to worst. And you can also securely create, share and manage records with your family, friends and colleagues at all times, if you choose.

While keeping your passwords safe and secure is its main function, Keeper Password Manager can even be used to store your identity and payment information such as credit cards, your driver’s license and other important records.

Keeper is currently offering up to 40% off the annual price of its Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family plans until May 1, so pick up this top password manager at an all-time low price now while you can.