Hurry! These Apple Prime Day deals are still live

The sun is setting on Amazon Prime Day, but the deals are not done. In fact, Apple fans are in luck, as there are still a nice collection of Apple product bargains on some of their best gear. If you've been waiting to buy that Apple Watch SE, this might be your moment. Wanted an iPad mini but couldn't quite cover it? See below. Itching to upgrade to AirPods Pro? Maybe now you can.

Take one last look at these Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple product sales before the prices return to normal and you have to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday later this year.

We're not saying that these deals are going fast, but in the nearly 48 hours since Prime Day 2022 kicked off a lot of Apple deals have come and gone (pretty much all the iPhone 12 minis disappeared). But this is not just about what's left, it's about excellent deals for products we really think you'll enjoy, Because, let's face it, Apple has consistently made some of the best smartwatches, wireless audio, and mobile computing products on the market.

It's also still a great opportunity to get a good deal on an early gift for the holiday season (it will be here so much sooner than you think). In other words, you get a head start on saving money this holiday season at a time when we could all use a little cost-of-living boost. So, take a look at what's still in stock at the time of this writing:

The best Apple Prime Day deals still live

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals in the US

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $79 – To get Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds for the best price this Prime Day, Amazon is your best port of call. This isn't quite the lowest they've ever been – they dropped to $159 last Black Friday – but it's as cheap as they've ever been otherwise. A great deal.



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 – The Apple Watch SE is our favorite budget smartwatch (opens in new tab) and it's now reduced to $229 at Amazon. This matches the lowest price we've seen all year - and is only $10 more than the record low from Black Friday. It's a fantastic price for a feature-packed smartwatch if you don't need all the advanced options in the Apple Watch 7. This cheaper version includes the basics, such as a sleep monitor, activity tracker, voice control, GPS and a heart rate monitor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: $459 $409 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Originally $459, this is a good deal and one of the best smartwatches on the market (opens in new tab). Aside from excellent fitness and health-tracking chops, it now has that bigger screen, turning what was once a good wearable into a fashion statement. Also, you won't be disappointed by the level of information and alerts you can get through the 20% larger display.



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS): $ 429 now $314 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $115 - This is one of the best Apple watch deals we've seen so far, at the lowest price ever for this size. Save a whopping $115 on this starlight platinum colorway Apple Watch 7 (without cellular), the most advanced Apple Watch yet. It's better than the $70 non-exclusive deal around on the 41mm model, but it's going fast.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2nd gen (2019): $79 at Crutchfields (opens in new tab)

What about the older versions? For $79 they're pretty much a steal and still give you all the connectivity benefits that you would want from a pair of Apple headphones. Hurry though, as stock is low.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): $179 $164.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – These aren't much of a deal, but this price at Walmart is the best we've found so far over Prime Day for the latest AirPods. Compared to the cheapest version, they give you better audio quality, Spatial Audio and more battery life.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: $499 $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Apple's most elite and expensive headphones are at their lowest price today at Best Buy. $449 is a really good price for some of the most astounding-sounding wireless headphones ever, and the noise cancellation is excellent. They've been as low as $429 in the past on a couple of occasions, but they rarely dip lower than this price.



(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon and Walmart are offering the lowest prices on the standard Apple iPad ahead of Prime Day, which is now back at a record-low price. If you're on a budget, this is the Apple tablet that you'll want to set in your sights this Prime Day. It's not as powerful as the others, nor does it have as good a display, but it's easily the best value iPad in the range. Do we think it'll go lower on Prime Day? Possibly, but only by around $20 or so if we were to guess.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro, 16GB, 1TB) - $2,699 $2,449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is one of the best mobile workstations around thanks to its powerful 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, making it capable of taking on some of the most heavy-duty creative workflows with ease.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) (M1 Pro, 512GB): $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – The latest 2021 MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display and 512GB SSD is now only $50 more than its cheapest ever price at Amazon. The top-end device is one of the best laptops you can buy today for creative professionals thanks to the power of the M1 Pro chip. It makes advanced tasks such as video and photo editing a breeze.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro £239 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 – Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds are still up there with the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to balancing features, noise-blocking skills, sound quality, and comfort. This is a good price compared to normal, though they have dropped as low as £170 for short periods in recent months.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 mini: £579 £509 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's first 'mini' phone, the iPhone 12 mini is a little cheap for Prime Day. This is a price cut on the 64GB model, and for the black phone, but the exact price is slightly different if you want a different color.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (2021): From £779 £729 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save from £50: Amazon has savings on several unlocked configurations of the latest iPhone. The entry 128GB configuration is reduced to £729 and the 256G is reduced by £60 to £819.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen £109 £99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £10 – This doesn't look like much of a saving on its face, but it's actually the joint-lowest price that these earbuds have ever been, so if you want to know you're paying the least possible (at least, so far) then this is it.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): £169 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – This is the best deal we've found on AirPods 3rd Gen (Apple's latest version of its earbuds that don't have the noise cancellation you get in AirPods Pro) in the UK this Prime Day, but it's not much of a blockbuster. In recent months, these have dropped a few times to £145 or even £135, so it may be worth hanging on.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: £549 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100 – This is a decent price for Apple's awesome-sounding over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. In the past, we've seen them for as low as £399, but rarely – they've also been around £429 on occasion. If you want a pair today, this is the best price we've seen, and we think they're worth it at this price still – they sound incredible.



(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): £479 £459 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - Amazon's pre-Prime Day deal on the latest iPad mini is a match for the record-low price in the UK, although it's not a rare deal by any stretch of the imagination. We've got big hopes for this one to be exceeded over Prime Day since this model's been out for a while now and is generally a little less popular than the other models. Note, not all colors are available at this price, so it's worth waiting it out if you're interested in a Purple or Pink slate.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (2021): From £779 £729 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save from £50: Amazon has savings on the several unlocked configurations of the latest iPhone. The entry 128GB configuration is reduced to £729 and the 256G is reduced by £60 to £819.

Other Apple deals

