Here's why the humble iPhone SE will be the Apple handset to buy this Black Friday

Black Friday is approaching at rapid speeds, with the official weekend now just a few weeks away. For phone retailers, that means a month of huge discounts, promotions and especially, selling a lot of iPhones.

It will come as no surprise that so far, most of the attention has been fully on Apple's latest collection - the iPhone 13 series. Launching back in September this year, it still has all of the appeal of a new shiny release.

Because of this, and the clear popularity of the series, early Black Friday sales are being packed full of iPhone 13 deals, focusing on the mini and the regular 13 device.

Next to the iPhone 13, retailers are pushing to offer the best prices on the iPhone 12 range and a few here and there are putting their eggs in the iPhone 11 basket for this year's Black Friday iPhone deals. However, not many seem to have their eyes on an obvious device, the iPhone SE.

iPhone SE: Apple's underdog

The iPhone SE is something of a left behind device these days. Despite being Apple's most affordable phone, it doesn't get anywhere near the attention of the iPhone 13, 12 or even 11.

And this isn't even a question of it being hugely outdated. The phone came out in April 2020 which still gives it almost half a year until it's 2nd birthday and, makes it newer than the iPhone 11.

It is also the only uniquely different iPhone. While the iPhone 11, 12 and 13 series are all aimed at being flagships, the iPhone SE is purely focused on being the cheapest iPhone.

Avoiding the world's stock issues:

Despite the iPhone SE's uniquely affordable position, costing roughly £100 less than the iPhone 11, it still falls behind Apple's other available devices in popularity right now.

And yet, the iPhone SE is a device retailers can push more than the others. This comes down to a few key reasons but one of the most obvious is the world's recent stock issues.

Smartphones, consoles, gaming PCs and other tech have suddenly become hard to find thanks to a shortage of chips. This has led the most popular handsets like the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 to fall into backdated delivery times, run out of colours or completely lose stock at certain retailers.

While the level of this issue varies between Apple devices, it is the iPhone SE that seems the least affected, offering normal deliveries from most key carriers like Verizon in the US or Mobiles.co.uk in the UK.

This means there is more available stock to shift over Black Friday and less demand, allowing retailers to really up the discounts and promotions.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's iPhone SE is ready for a discount

The iPhone 13 is still a brand new device, making it harder to discount, the iPhone 12 saw a huge discount last month and so did the iPhone 11. The iPhone SE on the other hand hasn't really ever changed price.

Because of this, there is a lot of room to squeeze in some discounts, especially in the form of an unlocked/SIM-free saving. Compared to the iPhone 12 which has already come down by £100/$100+, the iPhone SE has seen a maximum of £10/$10 off directly from Apple.

Of course, because of its already low price, we wouldn't hold out for anything gigantic in terms of discounts but, even a small saving will cement the iPhone SE's already affordable price point.

Because it is already Apple's cheapest phone, we would expect retailers to make the most of the device through increased trade-in schemes, added gifts and boosted data plans.

Because the device isn't as popular as the other iPhone devices, it could easily fall to the side in an attempt to cater to more popular options. But, combining all of the factors: stock issues, its age, its position as Apple's one cheap handset and more, the iPhone SE seems to us like it is ripe for a pretty impressive Black Friday.

The iPhone SE won't be for everyone

Discounts or not, the iPhone SE won't be for everyone. As we mentioned before, it is Apple's most unique device available right now and that will either be a good or bad thing depending on what you want from a smartphone.

It's Apple's smallest available device, has the least amount of cameras, it has the same body as the much older iPhone 8 and, it has the smallest batteries of the available Apple range.

But, where the iPhone SE strives is...yep, you guessed it - the price point. It makes sacrifices to bring the price down but with the same processor as the iPhone 11 and all the most important features on-board, those after a budget iPhone this Black Friday will find the perfect option in the iPhone SE.

If you don't feel like you can sacrifice the luxuries of Apple's newer devices then don't worry, Black Friday is looking ripe for the newer devices too. Just keep in mind the stock issues mentioned above and you should be able to get your hands on a solid iPhone 13 or 12 bargain this year.