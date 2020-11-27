Get the last password manager you’ll ever need with huge savings on Black Friday

If you often forget your login details and end up resetting them, a password manager is exactly what you need.

LastPass lets you log in fast and easy, never having to reset a password. It also generates strong passwords, stores digital files and records, and shares files and passwords securely.

Get big savings on Black Friday as LastPass slashes 40% off its annual premium price for new users, bringing its price to only $1.80 /month, billed annually. This limited-time Cyber Week offer lasts until November 30, 2020.

LastPass Premium: $3.00 $1.80 at LastPass, billed annually

Keep your passwords in a simple, secure, and easy platform that works like an auto-pilot for your logins. LastPass lets you simplify your online shopping as well, and access your secure files from any device. This deal gives you huge savings.

Why is this a good deal?

Log in to your favorite sites and apps with ease with this trusted password manager. With over 25 million people and 70,000 businesses entrusting their private files and passwords to LastPass, you can be sure your data is safe. The huge savings on Black Friday makes it more affordable than ever.

You can log in on your browser or on your mobile devices anywhere and have your passwords handy. Once your password is saved, logging in is fast and easy. Easily prevent data theft when you get strong passwords designed to protect against hacking and keep secure notes that are easy to find when you need them.