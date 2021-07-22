Exclusive: Buy Torguard VPN, get free secure email protection plus 85% discount

One of the better VPN providers on the market, Torguard, has teamed up with TechRadar Pro to offer an exclusive deal: buy 12 months of its VPN service for only $29.99 and get one year of its secure, encrypted email service, PrivateMail Pro, for free using the promo code techradar2021.

How good of a deal is that? Well, a jolly good one, we’d reckon. The suggested retail price of Torguard VPN itself stands at $59.99 for a year while PrivateMail Pro costs a whopping $139.99. So in effect, you would have to fork out almost $200 for the two services. The $29.99 offer saves you a staggering 85% for a one-year subscription.

Get Torguard VPN + Privatemail: $200 $30 per year

What’s in it for you? Torguard maintains more than 3,000 servers in 50 countries with support for up to eight devices connected simultaneously. In our most recent review of Torguard , we found out that it “is speedy, hugely configurable and has some uniquely powerful options, but it's not built for ease of use, and you'll need to be an expert to really take advantage of the service.”

The secure email service is even more enticing with 20GB email storage, 20GB cloud storage as well as 20 email aliases, useful to keep your different personae separate. All your data is, of course, encrypted using OpenPGP and AES256.