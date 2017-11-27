The best Dell Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 deals in Australia

Dell has been in the computing hardware business a long time and has some of the best laptops in the market today. And even though most of the better configurations might cost you an arm and a leg, it’s possible to find them at a more affordable price point, if you know where to look.

In particular, Dell has really offered up some mad discounts on one of its most popular categories – the 2-in-1 – with savings to be found on some Inspiron 2-in-1s as well as the coveted XPS series.

There are plenty of Dell laptop deals floating around the internet but the company has saved its bigger discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 , so check out below for the best prices on laptops, desktops and more.

Best Dell Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Dell XPS 13 Laptop ($1,599, save $400): If you're not after a 2-in-1 option (deal found below) but you're after the portability and power that comes with it, then Dell's XPS 13 laptop is an excellent choice. With the InfinityEdge display you'll get more screen for less bulk, and considering this laptop is packing a 7th-gen Intel Core processor and 8GB of RAM, it's a veritable portable powerhouse. You can save $400 if you buy the Dell XPS 13 Laptop for $1,599 from the company's own site.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 ($799, save $200): Kitted out with a 256GB SSD and running on an Intel Core i3 processor, the Inspiron 13 combines just enough portability and power to balance out your everyday computing. With a Full HD 13-inch touchscreen display and the ability to convert to a tablet at will, this is perfect for the home, office, and everywhere in between. Score yourself the mega-affordable Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 for only $799 from Microsoft’s store.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 512GB/16GB/Core i7 laptop ($2,239; down from $2,799): Dell has managed to cram a 13-inch display into a 11-inch chassis by making the screen practically bezel-less. The 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display on the XPS 13 boasts an impressive Quad HD+ (3,200 x 1,800) resolution. It even manages a long battery life and tops our list of the 10 best Ultrabooks of 2017 . This configuration features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, with a $500 discount to boot. Head to Dell’s site and this XPS 13 2-in-1 can be yours for $2,239

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Laptop ($1,379, save $920): Featuring a brand-new 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, a Full HD display and an infrared camera for facial recognition, this 15-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop from Dell usually comes with a premium price tag of $2,299, but head over to Dell’s store and you can save close to a grand on this Dell Inspiron 15 7000, bringing it down to $1,379 .

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one desktop PC ($1,499; save $500): This 24-inch desktop computer features a 7th-generation AMD A12 processor, alongside 16GB of memory and a 128GB SSD, plus a touchscreen FHD display for you to interact with your work. Dell is giving you the chance to save $500 on this machine, so head on over to the company’s eBay page where the Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one PC is available for $1,499 , down from $1,999.