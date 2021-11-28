Best Cyber Monday web hosting deals in 2021: from Hostinger, Bluehost, HostGator and more

The number of Cyber Monday web hosting deals that have come through over the last few days can be a little overwhelming to some.

Luckily, we've done all the hard work for you by listing the very best early Cyber Monday deals on top tier web hosting services, with many providers slashing their plan prices by up to 87% off.

It's only right that you take this opportunity to save big and enjoy cheap web hosting deals this year (you'll thank yourself in the long run).

While it’s true that some web hosting companies are more expensive than others, some of these extended Black Friday and early Cyber Monday offers cost as little as $1 per month and that don’t compromise on quality either.

Whatever happens with this year's Cyber Monday web hosting deals, we'll constantly update this page to bring you the very best discounts as soon as they land.

In addition to web host, we are also keeping tabs on all the best Cyber Monday website builder deals. Happy shopping!

Best Cyber Monday web hosting deals

Hostinger Get 80% off Hostinger Premium shared hosting

Hostinger's Cyber Monday sale gives TechRadar Pro readers the chance to get the best price on Premium shared hosting, at just $1.79/mo with the promocode Techradaroffer. It includes 100 GB SSD storage, a free domain, free SSL and a free email.

Save up to 75% off Bluehost Shared hosting Save up to 75% off Bluehost Shared hosting

This Cyber Monday, keep enjoying cheap shared hosting from Bluehost. Pay just $2.65 per month for new customers when you commit to a 12 month package. > Basic plan: $2.65/mo

> Choice plus plan: $4.95/mo

Liquid Web 2GB RAM Hosting - Liquid Web 2GB RAM Hosting - $81 $12/mo

Save 85% on Liquid Web's VPS hosting this Cyber Monday, which features 2 vCPU Cores, 40 GB SSD Storage, 10TB Bandwidth and works only with Linux.

Over $200 in savings with InMotion Hosting Over $200 in savings with InMotion Hosting

Get InMotion Hosting's Power Plan for the price of its Launch Plan this Cyber Monday. That's over $200 in savings on shared hosting.

Get 40% off Cloudways Managed hosting Get 40% off Cloudways Managed hosting

Valid till December 1, use the promo code: BFCM2021 to enjoy Cloudways' Cyber Monday discount and save $95 on reliable Managed hosting today.

Constant Contact Constant Contact Email: $20 $12/mo

This Cyber Monday, build customer relationships and get real results by creating professional emails. This plan includes unlimited sends, customizable templates, tracking and reporting, automated email resends, eCommerce marketing, and a lot more.

A2 Hosting's shared hosting: A2 Hosting's shared hosting: $10.99 $1.99/mo

This Cyber Monday, get shared hosting for just $1.99/mo and save up to 81% with A2 Hosting when you commit to a three year plan. The offer ends Nov 30.

Save up to $225 with WP Engine Save up to $225 with WP Engine

WP Engine has early Cyber Monday 2021 deals on managed WordPress, eCommerce solutions & advanced solutions. An Annual discount is applied when you use the promo code: WPE3FREE.

ScalaHosting Managed Cloud VPS ScalaHosting Managed Cloud VPS

The platform that provides the tools for your hosting needs so you can scale your business. Use the promo code TechBFCM2021 for up to 65% off this Cyber Monday.

Save 65% off InterServer Web Hosting Save 65% off InterServer Web Hosting

For a limited time only, InterServer's standard web hosting plan is going for just $2.50 per month. It includes unlimited ULTRA SSD Storage, free SSL and free website migration.