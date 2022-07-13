A Ryzen 7 laptop for as little as $400 but only on Prime Day

Those on the lookout for a great Prime Day deal for a work laptop will be more than happy with the price of the HP 15. Right now the laptop is on sale for $409, which is a discount of 26% or over $100. This makes it nearly as affordable as a Chromebook, with much more power.

It's smart to invest in the best cheap laptops, as they tend to be very user-friendly while able to handle most tasks such as streaming movies and shows, voice/video chats, editing documents, and more. If you want even more laptops to check out, Amazon Prime Day deals are a great place to start.

If you're in the market for a solid all-around laptop, make sure to check out our Prime Day laptop deals as we're rounding up the best selections we can find online.

Normally the price of this laptop is a bit pricy, but thanks to the Amazon Prime Day deal, it's super affordable for nearly any budget. It's especially a boon considering how difficult it can be to find a work machine that's both good quality and well-priced.

HP has its 15-inch laptop packing a powerful Ryzen 7, which received a nice discount, making it an excellent budget machine. Its strong CPU is especially well-suited for juggling multiple tasks without breaking a sweat.

While the HP 15 wasn't nearly as overpriced as some other work laptops, it still added on an extra amount due to the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, which is one of the best processors around. However, the GPU is a standard mobile one that isn't much help with gaming, and the RAM is 8GB of DDR4, which isn't very impressive either.

