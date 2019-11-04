Want a new 55-inch 4K TV? Best Buy has you covered with this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are getting closer with each breath we take, and the deals just keep pouring out ahead of that shopping holiday. And, right now, you can get a killer deal on a 55-inch 4K TV from Sony.

This early Best Buy Black Friday deal sees the price of the Sony X800G drop all the way down to $499, making this mid-range 4K TV affordable at an entry-level price. Now, Best Buy has been ahead of the game with a wealth of early Black Friday TV deals, but this really takes things to another level.

The Sony X800G is a killer mid-range TV, and ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy is knocking a whopping $300 off its price, making it one of the best budget sets around. At this price, getting a 4K set with HDR is a bargain, and it's just waiting for you.

The Sony X800G is an OLED set, but it's still a quality IPS display, so you're getting good picture quality for the money. Just don't expect to be able to watch dark scenes in a brightly lit room without some detail being lost in darker scenes.

At the end of the day, this is an excellent choice for most folks who have been waiting for a 4K HDR set to be affordable. And, if you've recently grabbed a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, this TV will be able to take full advantage of that hardware.