The best Mwave Black Friday deals in Australia (2018)

Update: They've officially landed! The pre-Black Friday deals have started showing up at Mwave, so scroll down to check out the early offers.

Keen on building your own PC from the bottom up? If you’ve already done your research on how to do so and where you can lay your hands on the parts you’ll need, then you’ll be well aware of how costly some of those components can be.

Thankfully, with Black Friday increasing in popularity each year, November often brings big savings across a wide range of PC products, and Australian retailer Mwave will be one of the many online stores vying for your attention.

Mwave offered up some hot discounts on selected products last year, and the popular PC parts retailer has confirmed it's set to do so again in 2018. So if you’ve been planning on building a new PC (or upgrading your existing one), now's the time to do your research and create a shopping list of CPUs, GPUs, RAMs and SSDs in preparation.

When is Black Friday in Australia?

This year, Black Friday falls on 23 November, which means Cyber Monday is on 26 November. So, you’ve got less than two weeks before the shopping bonanza begins.

However, it's worth noting that the Black Friday sales often aren’t restricted to those two days alone any more. More and more retailers in the country are beginning to offer deals well before the actual date, so chances are you’re going to see bargains appear any day now and those will, most likely, continue on till the end of the month.

Mwave Black Friday deals: what you need to know

Building a PC from scratch can be rather intimidating. Knowing how to build one is only half the struggle; the process of choosing the components you’ll need – like graphics cards, system memory, processor, motherboard, power supply and storage – will need a bit of work on your part.

The experience of shopping for PC components isn’t the same as buying other items – the necessity of making sure each part you purchase works together with the rest when you construct your rig makes this process more complex.

Choosing parts when you’re being bombarded with hundreds, if not thousands, of other tempting deals can make the ordeal harder still. Thankfully, a specialist retailer like Mwave has everything you need under one roof. Just be sure you’ve read our handy guide on PC components before you begin shopping.

How to get the best Mwave Black Friday deals

Mwave specialises in taking care of your computing needs – not only will you find computers (including gaming laptops) on the retailer’s online storefront, you’ll be able to find the littlest of computer components, peripherals and software to make your machine run like a dream.

So if you’ve been on the lookout for a powerful CPU or GPU to add grunt to your laptop, or need a comfortable gaming chair, you need to keep your eye on Mwave’s Black Friday 2018 deals.

How do we know if Mwave will participate during the Black Friday sales? Because the online retailer had some excellent offers last year as well.

There were discounts on AMD Ryzen 7 and Threadripper CPUs, as well as offers on gaming accessories from HyperX. There were SSDs on offer as well as Asus graphics cards. Mwave was also one of the few retailers to offer a discount on the HTC Vive VR headset.

We’re hoping the retailer will go even harder this year, offering big discounts on a wider variety of processors and graphics cards, along with some gaming laptops and accessories.

While we can’t predict for certain what the Aussie retailer will discount this year, we’ll be right there when the offers begin to pour in, listing the best of them right here. So be sure to bookmark this page – or enable notifications – and come back when the big sale begins.

Mwave pre-Black Friday offers

Nvidia Shield TV with Remote | now $169.95 (save $80) Whether you're interesting in streaming your favourite Netflix show or playing your PC games on your TV, the Nvidia Shield is the go. A 4K, HDR output is made possible by its Tegra X1 processor, 3GB of RAM and 256-core GPU.View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV with Controller and Remote | now $229.95 (save $100) If you're thinking of getting the Shield TV but are also chasing down the controller in order to play your games with something a little more suitable than a keyboard and mouse, then this bundle is for you.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X CPU | now $529 (save $70) The ultimately powerful Ryzen Threadripper from AMD is sure to beef up your PC. With 12 cores, 24 threads, and a max turbo core speed of 4GHz, this thing is a beast. For GPU and NVMe compatibility, it also comes kitted with 64 lanes of PCIe Gen3 connectivity.