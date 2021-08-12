Black Friday PS Plus deals 2021: what to expect this year

Black Friday PS Plus deals offer you a great way to stack your membership to Sony's subscription service, which is required to play most online games and unlocks monthly free games to download. PS Plus membership reliably drops in price every year – both from Sony itself, and the vast majority of retailers.

PS Plus ends up being decent value, particularly if you're big into playing games with friends. You don't need it for all online games – free-to-play games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite don't require it, for example – but it's necessary if you're a FIFA or Madden player. That's why you might want to pay attention to the Black Friday deals this year, when they kick off slightly before the day itself – November 26, 2021.

Even if you don't play online, you get to enjoy a selection of freebies each month, numbering between 2 or 3 games. These vary wildly in quality depending on what Sony's managed to get, but the library accumulates over time, and you can access all of the games you've added to your account as long as you're subscribed. Highlights in 2021 have included Final Fantasy 7 Remake, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Control: Ultimate Edition and Star Wars: Squadrons.

That's a good reason to pay attention to the Black Friday PS Plus deals in 2021 – the more you save on the cost of a 12-month subscription, the less you're paying per game to add to your account. You also get a few exclusive in-game items to enjoy as a subscriber, though these are less compelling as a reason to sign up. 46 million people are subscribed to PS Plus, as of August 2021 – so plenty of users see the value in it.

The key thing is, Sony is rolling out at least one free PS5 game for PS Plus members per month, too. So if you're among the lucky ones who's found a console, PS Plus basically lets you build a library very quickly – and since the console is backwards compatible with PS4 games, all of the older games you've accumulated over the years will continue to be playable. The change in console generation, then, has arguably made a PS Plus membership more valuable than it was before.

So, in the interest of planning ahead, below we'll explain what you can expect from the Black Friday PS Plus deals when they hit in November – and why it probably makes sense to wait until then before you renew.

Will there be Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals in 2021?

We're certain there will be PS Plus deals on Black Friday 2021. PS Plus dependably drops in price every year – since it's a digital subscription you're paying for rather than a physical item, it's not like stock shortages are ever really an issue. Major retailers tend to drop the price collectively, with Sony itself also offering savings directly via the PlayStation Store.

When will Black Friday PS Plus deals be available? PS Plus deals aren't treated like a hot ticket item during the Black Friday sales period – you're likely to see PS Plus get discounted in the days running up to the weekend itself, both by Sony and major retailers. Again, since you're technically buying a digital item, there's no need to worry about it selling out. Just wait until the deals period rolls around, and you'll find the prices start dropping across the board.

Black Friday PS Plus deals: predictions

What Black Friday PS Plus deals can you expect in 2021?

The Black Friday PS Plus deals are fairly easy to predict. PS Plus costs $59.99 / £49.99 for a 12-month subscription – in the UK, Sony itself tends to discount PS Plus to £37.49 when you buy directly from them. In the US last year, Amazon dropped the price down to $44.99. These tend to be the standard discount rates, and since PS Plus hasn't had a price increase this year, that's the range you can expect in 2021 too.

The key thing to keep in mind, though, is that other retailers will undercut these price ranges significantly. We saw one PS Plus offer for £32.85 in the UK last Black Friday, for example – and in the US, it was possible to get 12 months of PS Plus for $32.99. That's why you might want to wait before taking the plunge.

We'd expect this exact range of prices this year, too. PS Plus prices never really change that much.

Should you buy a PS Plus subscription on Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is the perfect time to renew PS Plus, or get it for the first time. You'll find other discounts throughout the year, sometimes priced just as competitively as we see during Black Friday, but this is the one time you can actually guarantee the price will drop.

PS Plus memberships stack, which means you can buy three years' worth, redeem all of them then not have to sweat buying another 12 months of PS Plus until 2024. It's unclear if there's a limit to stacking membership – but this insulates you against any potential price hikes that Sony could roll out in the next couple of years.

That's a good enough reason to get it at a discount. If you need to renew in the middle of the year and you end up paying full price, it's not ideal – especially when a little planning saves you some money.

Last year's Black Friday PS Plus deals

Below, you'll get a sample of the PS Plus Black Friday deals we saw last year – and we expect the exact same price range in 2021.

PS Plus deals last year (US)

PS Plus deals last year (UK)

