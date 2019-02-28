Best free privacy software of 2019

When browsing the internet there are plenty of legitimate reasons why you'd want to be anonymous, so our list of the best free privacy software will help you protect your privacy.

This super-secure browser is the cornerstone of any privacy toolkit

Highly effective privacy protection

Very simple to use

Can unblock censored websites

Tor Browser is probably the best-known anonymous browsing tool out there, and it is described as a 'censorship circumvention tool'.

Tor Browser has a vast following in the online privacy and security communities. It works by bouncing your communication through numerous encrypted nodes on the internet, making it impossible to determine your location or other identifying information.

Tor Browser employs complex technology, but is refreshingly accessible. It's based on the same code as Firefox, and guides you through the process of getting online one step at a time.

It uses different connection methods depending on what you're trying to achieve, but there's no need to understand the details because it's all taken care of for you. This combination of effective protection and ease of use makes Tor Browser the best free privacy software you can download today.

Privoxy gives you total control, but the options might be overwhelming

Wide range of platforms supported

Great for those who want low-level configuration

Not so beginner-friendly

Privoxy is a web proxy tool that's available not only for Mac, Windows and Linux, but also Android and iOS. It is a tremendously powerful tool, but you'll need to invest a little time and effort to get it up and running.

Privoxy can be used in conjunction with just about any web browser, which is a big bonus; simply set the browser to run its traffic through the tool.

However, one of Privoxy's key features could also be a drawback for new users: it gives you very granular control over privacy settings, and configuring them is very much a manual process. There's a helpful quick start guide available, but it has the potential to be off-putting.

That said, if you're happy to persevere, this free privacy software lets you set up advanced filters that will not only ensure you remain anonymous online, but also protect you against unwanted ads.

Protect your identity by hiding your IP address from prying eyes

Impressively user-friendly

Fast VPN network

Restrictions and adverts with free app

Hotspot Shield is available in two flavors: a free, ad-supported one, and a paid-for version that offers unlimited bandwidth. Hotspot Shield hides your IP address and provides encrypted traffic tunnelling (ideal for use on public Wi-Fi networks) to improve security and ensure privacy.

You may not want to use Hotspot Shield at all time. For instance, you may only be interested in using it to access certain sites that are blocked in your country. In this case you can create shortcuts to individual sites in the Hotspot Shield window, which will enable protection before launching the sites. Protection can also be toggled on an off with a single click.

The paid-for product, Hotspot Elite, only costs a few dollars or pounds a month, but it's worth trying the free edition first before opening your wallet. The premium version's additional features, including ad-free browsing and dedicated customer support, make it a tempting proposition.

TunnelBear is VPN made easy

The most accessible VPN around

Bypasses ISP throttling

Keep an eye on the data limit

In addition to anonymous browsing, free VPN client TunnelBear can also be used to bypass traffic-shaping and throttling put in place by ISPs.

The free version of TunnelBear gives you up to 500MB of data each month – although a TechRadar deal ups that to 5GB – but if this isn't enough, unlimited data is available for a subscription fee, with prices starting at US$5 per month (about £3.90, AU$6.90).

Whether you go premium or stick with the free version, you can share a single account between up to five phones, tablets, Windows PCs or Macs.

Configuration is incredibly simple, and TunnelBear's free privacy software can be used with any browser. It's probably the most accessible VPN tool there is, and is just about impossible not to recommend.

Another great VPN that offers a huge data allowance

Free plan has 10GB data allowance

P2P and Bitcoin support

Somewhat inconsistent connection speeds

Windscribe is another multi-platform VPN tool in this list, where free users have access to one of the biggest data allowance in the business.

The free plan offers 10GB if you register (2GB if you don't) which for occasional use should be perfectly adequate. If not, there are paid plans that grant unlimited data and additional configuration options, with prices starting at $4.08 a month (about £3, AU$5.70) with an annual contract.

Configuration is simple as all you need to do is to click one button to turn the VPN on and you're good to go. Depending on your region, the software will automatically connect you to the best location, giving the impression that you're browsing from another country.

The downside of using Windscribe (free plan especially) is that the connection speeds can be average and inconsistent. Still, the pros outweigh the cons, so the service is well worth a try.