Quick, get these incredible PC gaming deals before Prime Day ends

We're on the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2022 and while the hype is downing down, the deals just keep on coming. There are some especially good savings to be found if you're a PC gamer, with the best gaming laptop deals and cheap gaming PC deals on offer alongside beloved peripherals such as mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and more.



Even subscription services are discounted, but the Prime Day deals are going to come to an end soon, so if you wanted to save some cash then you'll have to act fast. We've assessed each product on this list to make sure we're only recommending deals that we feel are fair and worth buying.

The best PC gaming Prime Day deals

For those who want to get into gaming or gamers in need of upgrades and new peripherals, these deals are perfect. You can choose from a ton of different all-in-one PCs if you have limited space, gaming laptops that are affordable due to the price cuts, the best Chromebooks for those that need a lightweight and thin laptop for work or school, regular laptops that balance between work and play, and accessories like keyboard and mice.

There are even subscriptions on sale for those who had been wanting to purchase the Adobe Suite, Norton antivirus, or Office Suite but were deterred by the pre-sale pricing.

There's something here for everyone who's at least somewhat invested in computers, so now is a great time to check out all these deals while they're still around. Because midnight PDT is when Prime Day officially ends.

Prime Day Desktop PC Deals

(opens in new tab) HP 24 (24-inch, Athlon Silver 3050U, Radeon Graphics, 8GB, 256GB) - $549 $391 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

All-in-One desktops are incredibly useful for saving space while still giving solid performance and the HP 24 is a good choice for a work PC at a great price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 (24-inch, Ryzen 5, Radeon Graphics, 16GB, 512GB) - $749 $637 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's rare to find an All-in-One desktop with a Ryzen 5 processor but the IdeaCentre AIO 3 includes one. And for under $700, this is a great work PC that will handle most tasks.

Prime Day Gaming Desktop Deals

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G10 (Core i7, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB, 1TB) - $1,449 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This heavy-duty desktop gaming PC packs an i7 processor and an RTX 3060 graphics card, making it perfect to handle any game in your PC library. It now being under $1,000 makes the deal even better.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Blaze II (Core i3, GTX 1650, 16GB, 500GB) - $899 $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This is definitely a budget gaming PC but inexplicably sold at a near-premium price, which thankfully this deal helps to rectify. For those looking for a bargain, this desktop will run most games just fine with some tweaks.

Prime Day Laptop Deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3 (14-inch, Ryzen 7 5700U, Radeon Graphics, 8GB, 512GB) - $749 $426 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Acer Swift 3 is a great laptop for work and school, thanks to its powerful AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. And coupled with this deal, you'll be getting a great all-around laptop for the price of a Chromebook.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3 (14", Core i7-1165G7, Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB, 512GB) - $939 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've been waiting for the Acer Swift 3, equipped with the powerful Intel Core i7 CPU, to go on sale then this is your chance. It's a solid work laptop that can multitask streaming, document editing, web browsing, and more.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 (15.6", Ryzen 5, Radeon Graphics, 8GB, 256GB) - $499 $424 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Acer Aspire 5 laptop, which was already priced quite reasonably, is getting another discount through Amazon. It's sporting the Ryzen 5 CPU, which will balance work and school tasks well, while remaining as affordably priced as Chromebooks.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 (15.6-inch, Core i3-1115G4, Iris Xe Graphics, 4GB, 128GB) - $339 $305 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Acer Aspire 5 is a budget-minded buyer's dream and is made even more cost-efficient with this discount. The specs make it a perfect bargain laptop to carry around and devote to work or school, and it has a good screen size too. There are other versions of this laptop on sale as well, though this is the cheapest one. It's best to play around with the specs and see what works best for you.

(opens in new tab) HP 15 laptop (15", Ryzen 7 , Radeon Graphics, 8GB, 256GB) - $553 $409 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

HP has its 15-inch laptop packing a powerful Ryzen 7, which received a nice discount, making it an excellent budget machine. Its strong CPU is especially well-suited for juggling multiple tasks without breaking a sweat.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (14-inch, Ryzen 5, Radeon Graphics, 8GB, 256GB) - $499 $304 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The price alone places it below most Chromebooks on the market, but with the Ryzen 5 CPU powering it the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 becomes an incredible work machine that can handle any non-gaming task thrown at it. There are other versions of this laptop on sale as well, though this is the cheapest one. It's best to play around with the specs and see what works best.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 5 (14", Ryzen 5, Radeon Graphics, 8GB, 256GB) - $624 $405 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While not as impressive as the IdeaPad 3 in price, this is still a great work machine that will handle any task you give it. And this is still a good price cut if you were eyeing the Lenovo Flex 5 before today.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire Vero (15.6-inch, Core i5-1155G7, Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB, 256GB) - $699 $423 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Acer Aspire Vero series is a solid workhorse, able to juggle various tasks thanks to its i5 CPU. Factoring in the sales price, it's a good deal for a brand that's always been reliable. There are other models of this laptop on sale as well, though this is the cheapest one. It's best to play around with the configurations and see what's best for you.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (13", Core i7, Iris Xe, 16GB, 256GB) - $1,599 $1,119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Surface Pro series are great thin and light laptops but can be very costly too. But with this deal slashing prices, it makes the Surface Pro 8 more affordable than ever. There are other models of this laptop on sale as well, though this is the cheapest one. It's best to play around with the configurations and see what's best for you.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (12.4", Core i5, Iris Xe, 8GB, 256GB) - $799 $639 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Surface Laptop Go series are cheaper than the Pro counterparts, but still a bit on the pricey side. But with this deal, the laptop is a bit more affordable for the average buyer. There are other versions of this laptop on sale as well, which are mainly color variations with the same specs. It's best to check them out and see what's best for you.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5", Ryzen 5, Radeon Graphics, 16GB, 256GB) - $1,199 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Priced at under $900 and sporting a Ryzen 5 CPU, it's rare that the Surface Laptop 4 will be as discounted as it is now. Though a little on the pricier side, this is still a good buy for those eyeing it.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (14.4-inch, Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 32GB, 1TB) - $2,669 $1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a premium laptop for a premium buyer, with an i7 CPU and a 3050 Ti GPU. It can not only handle any work or school tasks but some hardcore gaming as well and this normally expensive machine is finally discounted.

Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 (15.6-inch, Core i5-10300H, GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB) - $839 $604 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop under $1000, the Acer Nitro 5 is a great choice made even better with this deal. It's outfitted with a good CPU and GPU that can handle most games in your Steam library will little trouble.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15 (15.6-inch, Core i5-10300H, GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB) - $1,099 $841 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've been eyeing the HP Victus 15, then now is a good time to invest with this deal slashing the price by over $200. This laptop is a well-rounded machine that can play most PC games well, as long as you adjust the settings.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 (15.6", Core i5, RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB) - $1,299 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the best gaming laptops around and with this deal slashing the price, it's an absolute steal. It uses an i5 CPU and an RTX 3050, which makes for a very balanced gaming laptop that can play most PC games just fine.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15 (15.6", Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB, 256GB) - $949 $659 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $290 - For what you're getting, this price is an absolute bargain and makes it one of the best budget laptops out there. The Asus TUF Dash 15 is sporting a strong i7 CPU and the upgraded RTX 3050 Ti, which is a great setup for PC gaming.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming F15 (15.6", Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB, 516GB) - $769 $539 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A bargain gaming laptop version of the Asus TUF Dash 15, this one features a good i5 CPU and the downgraded GTX 1650 GPU instead. Coupled with the the sale, it's a solid budget machine that will play most games well.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 (15.6-inch, Ryzen 7, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB, 516GB) - $1,099 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - An already very outfitted gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5 features a strong Ryzen 7 CPU and a 3050 Ti which makes even AAA titles easy to handle with some tweaks. And for a price below $800, this becomes an amazing budget laptop for any gaming.

Prime Day Chromebook Deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 514 (14", MediaTek Kompanio 828, 8GB, 64GB) - $409 $257 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Chromebooks are already known for being affordable and reliable machines, but this discount makes it an absolute steal. The Acer Chromebook is a solid work machine with a great and easy-to-use OS.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (14", Pentium N6000, 4GB, 128GB) - $370 $314 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Chromebooks are already well-known for being cheaper alternatives to laptops with a solid OS. And at this deal price, the Spin 314 in particular is a great investment into them.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook (14", Celeron N4000, 4GB, 32GB) - $207 $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is easily one of the best deals on a Chromebook, bar none. If you need a simple laptop for basic tasks, the HP Chromebook is absolutely your machine especially for this bargain price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 5 (13.3-inch, Celeron N4000, 4GB, 64GB) - $340 $241 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is another amazing offer for a solid Chromebook, now priced at under $250. Considering the decent memory and 2-in-1 nature, this is easily a solid buy for those needing a work machine.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook S330 (14", MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB, 64GB) - $194 $162 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This laptop was already priced extremely low and now with this deal the price is ridiculously cheap. It'll handle most day-to-day tasks you throw at it too.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (11", Celeron N4020, 4GB, 64GB) - $219 $135 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is most likely the cheapest Chromebook offer you'll see right now, and it's for a machine that has decent memory and RAM. If you need a Chromebook, this is the best deal for one around.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 (11.6-inch, Celeron Processor N4000, 4GB, 64GB) - $173 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A tiny Chromebook with standard memory and RAM, for a price that few other machines can beat. This Samsung brand Chromebook can tackle most everyday tasks with no issue.

Prime Day Gaming Surface Deals

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries QcK Prism desktop pad- $97 $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those serious about PC gaming, this gaming surface is ideal for tracking any and all mouse movements while holding keyboards and monitors too. And now you can nab this one for under $70, which isn't too shabby.

Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals

(opens in new tab) Corsair HS60 - $129 $84 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those looking around for a good quality gaming headset at a good price, this deal makes an overall solid headset even more alluring. With haptic bass, comfortable earphones, a removable microphone, and more, this has tons of important features for a nice price.

(opens in new tab) Astro Gaming A40 - $149 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Finding a gaming headset for under $100 is a difficult task, especially a quality one. But the Astro Gaming A40 is comfortable and durable and thanks to this deal at a great price. There are other versions of this headset on sale that work for various consoles. It's best to play around with the specs and see what's best for you.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G435 - $79 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These are high quality gaming headsets for a great price, thanks to this sale putting it under $50. And it doesn't help that unlike most headsets, these come in a very cute color palette.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G335 - $69 $44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is not only a solid gaming headset for under $50 but it also features a flip-to-mute microphone. And it's another rare headset that's not the same boring black color.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Prime - $99 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting a pair of gaming headsets for less than $50 is a dream, but this deal makes it a reality. It's a simple pair that focuses on sound quality and comfort over features, which is not a bad thing at all.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 200 - $59 $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Turtle Beach is a brand well-known for its quality and sleek design. Thanks to this sale, it's now even cheaper to invest in a pair of these gaming headsets.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Void Elite - $79 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This pair of gaming headsets sports 7.1 surround sound and is discord certified. And for the much more reasonable price of under $50 this is definitely a pair worth looking into.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Alpha - $99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The HyperX Cloud is a premium gaming headset with dual chamber drivers, detachable mic, aluminum frame, and more. And now you can get your hands on one for less than $60, a good deal.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud II - $99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another version of the premium HyperX brand of gaming headset, this one features 7.1 surround sound. And like the Alpha, this one is also under $60 now so take advantage of this deal.

(opens in new tab) Corsair HS80 - $149 $104 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the premium version of what Corsair usually offers and considering it's wireless and features spatial audio, the price makes sense. But you can get a pair with this decent discount now, so take advantage.

(opens in new tab) Corsair HS75 XB - $149 $104 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This pair sports a unique yet sleek design and is wireless with an impressive 20-hour battery life. And with this deal, this gaming headset becomes a bit less expensive.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 1 - $49 $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting a good quality pair of gaming headsets for just $24 is an absolutely steal. And with this amazing deal, it's a great time to purchase a pair of SteelSeries.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Tusq - $39 $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Gaming earbud headsets are as rare as they come, especially from a brand like SteelSeries that deals more in traditional headsets. But these are way less clunky and for a much cheaper price, so it's worth it to buy with this discount.

Prime Day Gaming Keyboard Deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Vigor GK30 (RGB lighting, Wired) - $49 $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Gaming keyboards are vital for serious gaming but it's difficult balancing price with quality. But the MSI Vigor is a good place to start for beginners, especially after this deal that puts it under $30.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G213 (RGB lighting, Wired) - $69 $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Logitech G213 not only has RGB lights but also comes with customizable keys, spill-resistant, and more. And now you can get it for under $40, which is a great deal for gaming keyboards.

(opens in new tab) Roccat Vulcan 100 (RGB lighting, Wired) - $149 $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A gaming keyboard for under $70 is a steal, especially one with a premium build and as many features as this one. This is definitely a deal to take advantage of.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex 5 - $99 $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apex has tons of features including RGB lighting, OLED display, and a palm rest all in one premium build. And with this sale, it's much more affordable at under $70.

Prime Day Gaming Mice Deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Clutch GM20 (RGB lighting, Wired) - $39 $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Gaming mice can be surprisingly pricey, especially if you're looking for a quality one. But with this discount, you can finally a solid one. At less than $20, this is a good place to start if you need a gaming mouse.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G305 (Wireless) - $49 $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need a good quality gaming mouse for an equally good price, the Logitech G305 is your choice. This sale puts it under $30, which is rare for a mouse with so many features.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Rival 5 - $59 $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A good quality gaming mouse, especially one with features like RGB lighting and programmable buttons, can cost quite a bit. But this discount makes the Rival 5 more than affordable.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Esports FPS - $79 $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a more premium type of gaming mouse, with tons of features and a sleek design, but this sale puts it right into the cheaper price territory.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Sabre - $59 $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Corsair brand is known for its balance between quality and price, which extends to its gaming mice. And this one is discounted nicely, which makes this offer even better. There are wired and wireless options for this same mouse, so it's best to choose which option and price works for you.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Aerox 5 - $79 $55 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This high-end gaming mouse has 18000 CPI, water-resistant, a TrueMove Air optical sensor, and more. And the slashed price makes it more affordable to purchase if you've been eyeing it. There are both a wired and wireless option, so pick which one suits your budget and needs better.

Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx (27-inch, 2560 x 1440, 170Hz) - $299 $195 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting a good gaming monitor at a good price is tough but with this sale you can land a good quality one for under $200. A solid 27-inches and 170Hz refresh rate makes this a great buy for the cost. There are other models of this gaming monitor on sale as well, including curved variations, though this is the cheapest one. It's best to play around with the configurations and see what works best.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB323U GPbmiiphzx (32-inch, 2560 x 1440, 170Hz) - $545 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Looking for something a bit more premium? This Acer Predator gaming monitor has been discounted by almost $200 and sports a huge 32-inches with a 170Hz refresh rate. If you want a high-quality monitor then this is a great place to start.

(opens in new tab) Acer KG251Q Jbmidpx (24.5-inch, 1920 x 1080, 165Hz) - $199 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Acer also has a solid monitor for a lower price, if you're looking for something a bit smaller but with a still respectable 165Hz refresh rate. The discount putting it at under $150 makes the deal even sweeter.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G27QC A (27-inch, 2560 x 1440, 165Hz) - $321 $188 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For less than $200, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better quality gaming monitor. At 27-inches and a 165Hz refresh rate, this high-quality monitor will match most gaming setups well and for a lovely price.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32Q (32-inch, 2560 x 1440, 165Hz) - $499 $307 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need a larger size and the same quality as the G27QC A, the Gigabyte M32Q is a great step up. And now that it's on sale for almost $200, this is the perfect opportunity to grab a gaming monitor with a solid refresh rate and resolution.

(opens in new tab) LG 27GL83A-B (27-inch, 2560 x 1440, 144Hz) - $379 $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The LG 27GL83A-B is great for gamers on a budget who also want a good quality monitor. Though it's a bit lower in quality than the Gigabyte monitors, the LG brand version is still a good pick for those looking for performance.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XZ342CK (34-inch, 3440 x 1440, 144Hz) - $449 $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Curved gaming monitors are all the rage but it's difficult to find one for a good price. Thanks to this sizable discount you can nab this huge 34-inch screen for less than $400.

Prime Day Gaming Controller Deals

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Stratus Duo - $59 $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those in need of a wireless PC, controller, SteelSeries has its own that can be used for Chromebooks and VR as well. And for under $40, it's not a bad deal at all considering how expensive controllers are now.

Prime Day Subscription Deals

(opens in new tab) Adobe Creative Cloud - $599 $0 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Adobe Creative Cloud allows access to the entire collection of Adobe desktop and mobile apps. And it's rare to find it discounted so professionals should jump on this deal now.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft 365 Personal - $99 $58 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Office suit is very rarely on sale, and with this sale it's a great time to buy. It also comes with a $30 Amazon gift card, which sweetens the deal.

(opens in new tab) Norton 360 Deluxe - $89 $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Anti-virus protection is absolutely vital to browsing online safely. And this deal is incredible, making one of the most well-known protections dirt cheap.

