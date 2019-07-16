The best-selling Amazon Prime Day 4KTV is $280, and includes HDR and Fire TV

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Day 2 is already upon us and we already know what the best-selling 4K TV is during the 48-hour sale, according to the online retailer.

It's the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Edition for just $279.99, and it includes HDR with 4K DolbyVision and the slick Fire TV interface. Other perks include a Voice Remote with Alexa to help you find multimedia content and Amazon Fire TV Recast built in, so you can DVR over-the-air antenna programs.

Okay, this Toshiba television won't match what Samsung, Sony and even TCL have out there. However, the rock-bottom price is going to be fine for watching movies and playing games in 4K if you aren't inspecting the backlighting for perfection.

There are more Fire Edition 4K TV sizes on sale as Prime Day deals, and all of them are selling well for the sales event. But this 50-inch version is topping them all, at least for today due to its price reduction.

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and other retailers' websites rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.