Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: which will offer the best deals?

With most holiday gift-buying expected to take place online, retailers are warning that you should do your festive shopping early, either around Amazon Prime Day 2020 or Black Friday, before all the best tech goes out of stock.

The question is, which of these epic deal periods should you use? Amazon sold 175 million items during Prime Day 2019, while Black Friday spreads out across all major retailers and will likely have direct deals from your favorite companies.

Do you skip past Prime Day with the assumption that Black Friday will have better discounts, or should you snatch up Prime Day deals rather than risk waiting for deals that may never arrive or sell out before you spot them? Could you even skip them both and gamble on Cyber Monday price drops?

With our exhaustive coverage of all the Prime and Black Friday deals in past years, we have guesses on which devices will go on sale, and when. Here's everything to consider before pulling the trigger on a deal this October or November.

When will both take place?

Amazon officially confirmed that Prime Day 2020 will begin on October 13 and end on October 14, giving you 48 hours of nonstop deals.

Black Friday officially begins on November 27, but deals will likely begin the week of the 23rd and proceed past Black Friday into Cyber Monday on November 30.

Despite Prime Day's delay from July to October, there's still more than a month's gap between it and the week of Black Friday. That means that if you buy something on Prime Day, and then spot it at a greater discount during Black Friday, it's almost guaranteed to be too late to return your purchase.

However, we do post Black Friday ad leaks as soon as they become available, and you'll be able to check TechRadar during early November to see if your item is predicted to sell for less before the return window closes.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day 2020: What to expect

According to the Prime Day 2019 stats that Amazon released, it sold 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, 300,000 headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies, and more than one million toys. The top-selling US products were the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60 and 23andMe health and ancestry kits.

Those numbers should give you an indication of what to expect for this year. Many buyers will focus on sales for appliances and novelty items, while others will stock up on Lysol and hand sanitizer. You'll find plenty of markdowns on sub-$50 items to go with the larger discounts on TVs, laptops and the like.

Prime Day has also grown beyond Amazon. Walmart and Target announced competing Prime Day events during the same time frame, so you could see prices driven down by competing sites just as you see during Black Friday.

As for more specific predictions:

1. Discounts on Amazon speakers and sticks: Anyone shopping for discounted Kindle, Echo speakers or Fire TV will find plenty to like on Prime Day. Amazon has already launched early Prime deals for the Amazon Echo Dot 2-pack for $39.98 ($10 off) and the Amazon TV Recast for $129 ($100 off), but you can rest assured that even better deals are coming.

2. Fire TV fire sale: We've already spotted some early Prime Day deals on cheap Fire TVs, such as $100 off the 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV. Expect other bargain-priced UHD or 4K Fire TV Edition sets to be available at similar rebates.

3. Highway robbery on Ring Alarm and Blink cams: Amazon announced new Blink cameras, Ring Car Cam and Ring drone camera during its Amazon 2020 event. While these new devices won't be available until after Prime Day, Amazon will want to get consumers to buy Ring Alarm now to pair its new Ring cams with later, and reduce current Blink stock to prepare for the new and improved cams.

4. Cheap and mid-range laptop cuts: Last year, HP and Lenovo Chromebooks dropped under $200 during Prime Day, and you could see some similarly great Chromebook deals this year. Our laptop team also predicts that you could see drops on affordable gaming laptops like the Acer Nitro and HP Omen, or a bite out of the Apple MacBook Air 2020's price.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Black Friday 2020: Our predictions and hopes

Last year on Black Friday, 124 million people shopped in stores, 142.2 million shopped on retailers’ websites and 75.7 million did both, according to NRF. That means nearly 50 million people who did all their shopping in stores in 2019 will probably shift their shopping online, meaning a lot more competition for deals.

At the same time, companies like Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's, Target, Home Depot, and others that usually count on in-person Black Friday shoppers will be keen to draw shoppers away from Amazon — last year's top destination for Black Friday shoppers — and onto their online storefronts. You could see some steep discounts in unexpected places.

Best of all, most companies announce some of the best deals in advance. If you keep your eye on our Black Friday 2020 page, we'll be able to tell you in advance which sites will carry what you want, and when to keep your finger poised over the add-to-cart button or refresh hot keys.

As for our more specific expectations:

1. Keep an eye on Apple: Last year we saw discounts on Apple Watches, Airpods, MacBooks, iPhones and iPads. Apple devices are usually pricey year-round, making Black Friday one of the only times of year when Apple fans can save a little cash. Check online storefronts for computers, but specifically carriers like Verizon and AT&T for phones.

2. Snag current-gen consoles and games: Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 will come out in November, but there's a less-than-zero chance that these consoles will be discounted a couple of weeks after launch. The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lites, on the other hand, could sell at a great price if you haven't snagged one yet, and the Xbox One and PS4 will drop even lower as sites clear out stock. Our team predicts that Walmart, which offered excellent gaming prices last year, will be the site to watch for gamers hoping to buy a console or recent game release. Cheap annual Playstation Plus or Game Pass Ultimate deals would also be unsurprising.

3. New Amazon tech: Amazon's recently announced tech — the 2020 Echo, 2020 Echo Show, 2020 Echo Dot, 2020 Echo Dot with Clock and the new Blink Indoor and Outdoor cams — are all coming out after Prime Day but before Black Friday. While it would be early to do so, Amazon could offer small discounts on its new devices to jumpstart early sales numbers.

How will Prime Day's delay affect Black Friday stock?

Amazon usually holds Prime Day in July, so if a certain device sells out thanks to a great deal, there's plenty of time for the company to make more of them in time for the holiday rush.

This year, Prime Day takes place about six weeks before Black Friday, and manufacturing speeds are down for most companies thanks to COVID-19 safety measures. This could mean that Prime Day has a very real impact on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

If Amazon sells a great deal on Fire TV sticks in October, for example, it's possible that any Black Friday deal on them would be limited-time only, to avoid running out of stock completely.

Certain devices in higher demand for people working from home, such as monitors, webcams and headphones, have been frequently out of stock throughout the year. If Amazon burns through the stock of some devices now, it could be difficult for manufacturers to restock in time for late November.

Prime Day could also be affected by this situation. Amazon could purposefully limit stock on certain deals for October 13–14 in order to make sure that they have enough to last them through November and early December. That would truly make their Lightning deals lightning-fast.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you skip Prime Day for Black Friday?

If you're looking for Amazon tech, household items, or bargain-level laptops or TVs, there's no particular reason to skip Prime Day 2020 in the hopes of a better Black Friday deal. These categories are Amazon's bread and butter, and good deals on them will drive their Prime Day profits.

You could find them at a better price a month later, but 20% versus 30% off a $40 Echo dot, for example, will only be the difference of a few bucks.

It's also true that Prime Day will only have deals from Amazon (and now Target and Walmart), while Black Friday will have deals from practically every retailer you can think of.

During Prime Day, many deals will be "Lightning" offers that could appear and vanish before you even spot them; however, Black Friday deals tend to go out of stock quickly too, and that problem will only be compounded with more online shoppers this year.

The main benefit of buying during Prime Day is that you know that you'll get your device well before the holidays; whereas if you miss out on buying something during Black Friday, it may stay out of stock long enough that you can't get ahold of one before Christmas. Imagine telling your kid that they aren't getting any LEGO sets this year because they all sold out at 3am on Thanksgiving.

On the other hand, the long Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals period means that deals sometimes come back later, and at cheaper prices than before. Most retailers have forgiving return policies, so if you snag an item on Black Friday only to see it for less on Cyber Monday, you can just cancel or return your original order. That gives you some flexibility that you won't get with Prime Day.

Finally, if you don't own a Prime membership, you can at least take advantage of most Black Friday deals without needing to pay $120 per year, making it worth skipping. But if you do own a membership, it's worth keeping an eye on deals.

(Image credit: Future)

Will Cyber Monday win the deals battle?

In our Black Friday vs Cyber Monday comparison piece, we discussed how Cyber Monday, which begins on November 30, could offer deals on products that typically get ignored on Black Friday.

While everyone buys giant 4K TVs and fancy accessories on Black Friday, you'll find good offers on apparel, small home appliances, white goods and other overlooked, low-end items that retailers usually ignore during Black Friday.

It's also usually the time that they sell tech at even lower prices than Black Friday, in order to get rid of any stock that they didn't sell during the main deal window. But as we mentioned above, stock will already be limited thanks to Prime Day's delayed start, so it's unclear if Cyber Monday will be the same as in previous years.

Should you wait for Cyber Monday for deals? Not this year. As we mentioned above, you can always return something you buy on Black Friday if Cyber Monday yields a better price, so just hop on any deal you see.