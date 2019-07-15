The Amazon Echo is a Prime Day must buy

When the Amazon Prime Day deals kick off, the super cheap bite-sized Echo Dot deals (£22/$22 today) often steal all the limelight. It's certainly worth considering the larger-sized Amazon Echo smart speaker too though, especially when we're seeing the lowest prices ever.

This version of the Amazon Echo line features a much louder speaker than the Echo Dot and the sound is even clearer too. So if one of your main uses for a smart speaker is going to be playing music, then it might be worth paying extra.

You're spoilt for choice as far as music playback options go. Services like Spotify Premium and Amazon Music Unlimited are all supported via Alexa voice-controls or just using the streaming services' own apps.

Did you know you can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99/99p right now?

Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Echo (2nd gen): £84.99 now £54.99

Make a £35 saving on the classic Amazon Echo model for Amazon Prime Day, giving you a great sounding speaker that can also be used to control your smart home and music library with the power of your voice alone. This is the lowest price we've seen for the regular-sized Echo in the UK.

