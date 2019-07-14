Early Amazon Prime Day device deals: the Echo smart speaker is now 50% off

Amazon has just released early device deals ahead of Prime Day which officially starts tomorrow. You can get the best-selling Echo smart speaker on sale now for $49.99. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the Alexa-enabled device. Amazon also has the Echo Dot on sale for an all-time-low price of just $22.

The Echo smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa to make calls, play music, answer questions, and more with the command of your voice. The Echo produces powerful sound that's powered by Dolby to deliver crisp vocals and deep bass to fill any room in your home. You can also use the Echo to control other smart home devices to adjust the temperature, turn on lights, and more completely hands-free.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Echo and an excellent deal for a smart speaker of its size. Amazon Prime day ends on Tuesday, so you should snag this rare deal while you can.

Early Prime Day Echo deals:

Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Get the 2nd generation Echo on sale for $49.99 during Prime Day. The smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa to answer questions, play music and control other smart home devices with the command of your voice.



Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker $49.99 $22 at Amazon

Get the 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for just $22 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker that can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more with the command of your voice.



The Echo and Echo Dot are also on sale in the UK. If you're looking for other Amazon UK deals you can check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2019.

