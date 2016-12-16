Latest Updates

Trending

How to take great pictures of fireworks

By Kevin Lee

Updated Discover how to take awesome photos of spectacular pyrotechnic New Years celebrations.

How to turn a photo into a painting

By Photo Plus

Give a portrait photo a watercolour look, complete with sketching hand, for a mixed-media masterpiece.

Year in review: Cameras

By Matt Golowcyznski

We take a look back at the key cameras released this year and what we might expect to see in 2017.

Photography competitions to enter in 2017

By Digital Camera Magazine

Set yourself a challenge and enter one of these fabulous photo competitions calling for entries in 2017.

7 things you didn’t know about your Nikon DSLR

By Phil Hall

Use this handy tips and tricks to make the most of your Nikon DSLR.

Get the most from your kit lens

By James Abbott

Updated Armed with our expert tips and tricks you can get stunning results with the humble kit lens that comes with your DSLR.

How to set-up your camera and start shooting

By Matt Golowcyznski

Got a new camera for Christmas? Want to know how to set it up and start shooting? Read on for our easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide.

The best cheap GoPro deals for Boxing Day 2016

By Brendan Griffiths

TechRadar Deals We've rounded up all of the best cheap GoPro deals so you can get the best price.

Hands on: Sony Alpha A6500 review

By Ben Andrews

Not yet rated

Sony's new flagship APS-C CSC offers an impressive spec and performance in a compact and lightweight body.

Best entry-level DSLRs 2016: What to look for and which to buy

By Ben Andrews, Phil Hall

Updated DSLRs take interchangeable lenses, which opens up a whole world of photography, and we pick the best buys on a budget.

49 seriously good Canon DSLR tips, tricks, time savers and shortcuts

By Phil Hall, Jeff Meyer

Updated From basic stuff through to advanced shortcuts, you’ll find everything you need to take better pics with your Canon DSLR

Best iPhone lenses: Transform your smartphone photos

By Phil Hall

Buying Guide From simple lens converters to high-end devices, we help you choose the best lens accessory for your iPhone.

The same but slightly different – meet the Sony HX350

By Phil Hall

Sony adds a new budget bridge camera to its range, but it looks awfully familiar.

77 photography techniques, tips and tricks for taking pictures of anything

By Phil Hall, Jeff Meyer

Updated Learn new photography techniques – and master old ones – with this essential photographer's resource.

How to create light spheres

By Jason Parnell-Brookes

Creating light spheres might look tricky, but it’s a simple – and cheap!

The best cameras for kids in 2016

By James Abbott

Buying Guide These fun and powerful cameras will help your kids and teens to get more from their photography, whatever their level of skill.

Mirrorless vs DSLR cameras: 10 key differences

By Phil Hall

Updated DSLR fans say compact system cameras are 'toys', but CSC fans say DSLRs are dinosaurs.

Fujifilm X-T2 review

By Phil Hall

Editor's Choice

Updated With a completely new, advanced AF system, the Fuji X-T2 aims to make us take mirrorless cameras seriously for action.

The best instant cameras in 2016

By Rod Lawton

Buying Guide With their distinctive prints, the new breed of instant cameras has something to offer every type of photographer.

Best flashguns for Nikon DSLRs: 8 tested

By Matthew Richards

Buying Guide A good flashgun is one of the most essential and versatile DSLR accessories. But how do they work, what do you do with them and which kind should you choose?

