Latest Updates

Stunning shutter speed effects

By Chris Rutter

Slow down or speed up your camera to get amazing effects. We reveal everything you need to know to choose and use shutter speeds creatively…

The new Fujifilm X100F is a speed demon of a camera

By Kevin Lee

Fujifilm refreshes its X-series line of cameras with the new X100F and X-T20, plus an XF 50mm f/2 WR lens.

Hands on: Fuji GFX 50S review

By Kevin Lee

Updated Fuji’s first mirrorless medium format camera has a huge 51.4MP sensor, and even bigger ambitions.

Leica’s new M10 camera may be small, but it packs a big 24MP sensor

By Kevin Lee

The Leica M10 is the company’s smallest full-frame camera yet with a hugely improved 24MP sensor.

Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 / FZ2000 review

By Matt Golowczynski

Panasonic’s update to its excellent FZ1000 sports a beefed-up feature set to cater for videographers and telephoto fans.

Add drama to your portraits using off-camera flash

By Jason Parnell-Brookes

Discover how to create dramatic side-lighting effects with off-camera flash.

10 camera settings you need to learn to master your Nikon

By N-Photo

Confused by the options on your Nikon? We explain which settings you need to get to grips with, and which you can manage without.

Google brings machine learning to deliver sharper low res images

By Phil Hall

Google's RAISR machine learning has the potential to revolutionize image engineering.

Create a world in miniature

By Tom Welsh

Capture macro scenes of miniature figures in real-life situations with this great close-up technique.

GoPro Hero5 Black review

By Leon Poultney

GoPro adds some cool features – and user-friendliness – to the Hero range.

Nikon is starting its 100th anniversary party early

By Phil Hall

Nikon releases a celebratory film to mark the start of the company's 100-year anniversary.

The best macro lenses for Canon and Nikon DSLRs in 2017

By Matthew Richards

Updated Discover the amazing world of close-up photography with these dedicated macro lenses for your Canon or Nikon DSLR.

Nikon D5600 review

By Phil Hall

Now offering Nikon's SnapBridge connectivity, the D5600 is Nikon's latest mid-range DSLR designed for both beginners and more experienced users.

How to master black and white photography

By Chris Rutter

We show you how to choose your subjects, set up your camera and how simple but effective adjustments in Photoshop can make your images stand out.

12 best telephoto lenses 2017: the best lenses for Canon & Nikon DSLRs

By TechRadar

Buying guide Whether you're a pro or a first timer you'll find the perfect telephoto lens in our list.

14 portrait photography tips you'll never want to forget

By Digital Camera Magazine

Updated We've compiled this list of 14 of the most important portrait photography tips for any photographer.

Polaroid’s new Pop camera is a modern twist on a classic brand image

By Emma Boyle

CES 2017 Iconic camera company Polaroid has a new instant digital camera that actually has attractive specs.

Kodak’s PixPro Orbit360 4K makes 360-degree video a one click affair

By Kevin Lee

CES 2017 Kodak finally merges its two-camera setup for 360-degree footage into a single 4K camera.

Fujifilm goes graphite with X-T2 and X-Pro2

By Phil Hall

CES 2017 Fujifilm announces special editions of the X-T2 and X-Pro2 along with a new rugged compact camera.

Panasonic GH5: full specs and release date confirmed

By Matt Golowczynski

CES 2017 The official announcement of the GH5 unveils masses of pro-level video control.

