Latest Updates

Back to action cam: GoPro Karma drone soars again after recall
GoPro’s troubled Karma drone is back on sale today with a few new kit options.
The definitive guide to photography at the
Home of Technology
GoPro’s troubled Karma drone is back on sale today with a few new kit options.
TechRadar Deals We've rounded up all of the best cheap GoPro deals so you can get the best price.
Updated We reveal the 10 essential rules you shouldn’t break when photographing landscapes.
With a maximum sensitivity of ISO819,200, the the Pentax KP is a master of low-light shooting.
With more AF points, a higher-res sensor and 4K video, the Fujifilm X-T20 isn’t messing around anymore.
Leica's M range of cameras are legendary – and you don’t mess with a legend, so the M10’s updates need to be well judged.
Slow down or speed up your camera to get amazing effects. We reveal everything you need to know to choose and use shutter speeds creatively…
Fujifilm refreshes its X-series line of cameras with the new X100F and X-T20, plus an XF 50mm f/2 WR lens.
Updated Fuji’s first mirrorless medium format camera has a huge 51.4MP sensor, and even bigger ambitions.
The Leica M10 is the company’s smallest full-frame camera yet with a hugely improved 24MP sensor.
Panasonic’s update to its excellent FZ1000 sports a beefed-up feature set to cater for videographers and telephoto fans.
Discover how to create dramatic side-lighting effects with off-camera flash.
Confused by the options on your Nikon? We explain which settings you need to get to grips with, and which you can manage without.
Google's RAISR machine learning has the potential to revolutionize image engineering.
Capture macro scenes of miniature figures in real-life situations with this great close-up technique.
GoPro adds some cool features – and user-friendliness – to the Hero range.
Nikon releases a celebratory film to mark the start of the company's 100-year anniversary.
Updated Discover the amazing world of close-up photography with these dedicated macro lenses for your Canon or Nikon DSLR.
Now offering Nikon's SnapBridge connectivity, the D5600 is Nikon's latest mid-range DSLR designed for both beginners and more experienced users.