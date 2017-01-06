Latest Updates

Trending

Pentax KP has an ISO range you’ll have to see to believe

By Kevin Lee

With a maximum sensitivity of ISO 819,200, the the Pentax KP is a master of low-light shooting.

Cameras

Hands on: Fujifilm X-T20 review

By Kevin Lee

Not yet rated

With nearly double the AF points, a higher-res sensor and 4K video, the Fujifilm X-T20 isn’t messing around anymore.

Cameras and camcorders

Hands on: Leica M10 review

By Rod Lawton

Not yet rated

Leica's M range of cameras are legendary – and you don’t mess with a legend, so the M10’s updates need to be well judged.

Cameras and camcorders

The best cheap GoPro deals in the January sales 2017

By Brendan Griffiths

TechRadar Deals We've rounded up all of the best cheap GoPro deals so you can get the best price.

Camcorders

Stunning shutter speed effects

By Chris Rutter

Slow down or speed up your camera to get amazing effects. We reveal everything you need to know to choose and use shutter speeds creatively…

Cameras

The new Fujifilm X100F is a speed demon of a camera

By Kevin Lee

Fujifilm refreshes its X-series line of cameras with the new X100F and X-T20, plus an XF 50mm f/2 WR lens.

Cameras

Hands on: Fuji GFX 50S review

By Kevin Lee

Not yet rated

Updated Fuji’s first mirrorless medium format camera has a huge 51.4MP sensor, and even bigger ambitions.

Cameras

Leica’s new M10 camera may be small, but it packs a big 24MP sensor

By Kevin Lee

The Leica M10 is the company’s smallest full-frame camera yet with a hugely improved 24MP sensor.

Cameras

Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 / FZ2000 review

By Matt Golowczynski

Recommended

Panasonic’s update to its excellent FZ1000 sports a beefed-up feature set to cater for videographers and telephoto fans.

Cameras

Add drama to your portraits using off-camera flash

By Jason Parnell-Brookes

Discover how to create dramatic side-lighting effects with off-camera flash.

Cameras

10 camera settings you need to learn to master your Nikon

By N-Photo

Confused by the options on your Nikon? We explain which settings you need to get to grips with, and which you can manage without.

Cameras

Google brings machine learning to deliver sharper low res images

By Phil Hall

Google's RAISR machine learning has the potential to revolutionize image engineering.

Cameras

Create a world in miniature

By Tom Welsh

Capture macro scenes of miniature figures in real-life situations with this great close-up technique.

Cameras

GoPro Hero5 Black review

By Leon Poultney

Best in Class

GoPro adds some cool features – and user-friendliness – to the Hero range.

Camcorders

Nikon is starting its 100th anniversary party early

By Phil Hall

Nikon releases a celebratory film to mark the start of the company's 100-year anniversary.

Cameras

The best macro lenses for Canon and Nikon DSLRs in 2017

By Matthew Richards

Updated Discover the amazing world of close-up photography with these dedicated macro lenses for your Canon or Nikon DSLR.

Cameras

Nikon D5600 review

By Phil Hall

Now offering Nikon's SnapBridge connectivity, the D5600 is Nikon's latest mid-range DSLR designed for both beginners and more experienced users.

Cameras

How to master black and white photography

By Chris Rutter

We show you how to choose your subjects, set up your camera and how simple but effective adjustments in Photoshop can make your images stand out.

Cameras

12 best telephoto lenses 2017: the best lenses for Canon & Nikon DSLRs

By TechRadar

Buying guide Whether you're a pro or a first timer you'll find the perfect telephoto lens in our list.

Cameras

14 portrait photography tips you'll never want to forget

By Digital Camera Magazine

Updated We've compiled this list of 14 of the most important portrait photography tips for any photographer.

Cameras