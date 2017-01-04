Latest Updates

Stunning shutter speed effects
Slow down or speed up your camera to get amazing effects. We reveal everything you need to know to choose and use shutter speeds creatively…
Fujifilm refreshes its X-series line of cameras with the new X100F and X-T20, plus an XF 50mm f/2 WR lens.
Updated Fuji’s first mirrorless medium format camera has a huge 51.4MP sensor, and even bigger ambitions.
The Leica M10 is the company’s smallest full-frame camera yet with a hugely improved 24MP sensor.
Panasonic’s update to its excellent FZ1000 sports a beefed-up feature set to cater for videographers and telephoto fans.
Discover how to create dramatic side-lighting effects with off-camera flash.
Confused by the options on your Nikon? We explain which settings you need to get to grips with, and which you can manage without.
Google's RAISR machine learning has the potential to revolutionize image engineering.
Capture macro scenes of miniature figures in real-life situations with this great close-up technique.
GoPro adds some cool features – and user-friendliness – to the Hero range.
Nikon releases a celebratory film to mark the start of the company's 100-year anniversary.
Updated Discover the amazing world of close-up photography with these dedicated macro lenses for your Canon or Nikon DSLR.
Now offering Nikon's SnapBridge connectivity, the D5600 is Nikon's latest mid-range DSLR designed for both beginners and more experienced users.
We show you how to choose your subjects, set up your camera and how simple but effective adjustments in Photoshop can make your images stand out.
Buying guide Whether you're a pro or a first timer you'll find the perfect telephoto lens in our list.
Updated We've compiled this list of 14 of the most important portrait photography tips for any photographer.
CES 2017 Iconic camera company Polaroid has a new instant digital camera that actually has attractive specs.
CES 2017 Kodak finally merges its two-camera setup for 360-degree footage into a single 4K camera.
CES 2017 Fujifilm announces special editions of the X-T2 and X-Pro2 along with a new rugged compact camera.