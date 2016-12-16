Latest Updates

How to take great pictures of fireworks
Updated Discover how to take awesome photos of spectacular pyrotechnic New Years celebrations.
The definitive guide to photography at the
Home of Technology
Updated Discover how to take awesome photos of spectacular pyrotechnic New Years celebrations.
Give a portrait photo a watercolour look, complete with sketching hand, for a mixed-media masterpiece.
We take a look back at the key cameras released this year and what we might expect to see in 2017.
Set yourself a challenge and enter one of these fabulous photo competitions calling for entries in 2017.
Use this handy tips and tricks to make the most of your Nikon DSLR.
Updated Armed with our expert tips and tricks you can get stunning results with the humble kit lens that comes with your DSLR.
Got a new camera for Christmas? Want to know how to set it up and start shooting? Read on for our easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide.
TechRadar Deals We've rounded up all of the best cheap GoPro deals so you can get the best price.
Sony's new flagship APS-C CSC offers an impressive spec and performance in a compact and lightweight body.
Updated DSLRs take interchangeable lenses, which opens up a whole world of photography, and we pick the best buys on a budget.
Updated From basic stuff through to advanced shortcuts, you’ll find everything you need to take better pics with your Canon DSLR
Buying Guide From simple lens converters to high-end devices, we help you choose the best lens accessory for your iPhone.
Sony adds a new budget bridge camera to its range, but it looks awfully familiar.
Updated Learn new photography techniques – and master old ones – with this essential photographer's resource.
Creating light spheres might look tricky, but it’s a simple – and cheap!
Buying Guide These fun and powerful cameras will help your kids and teens to get more from their photography, whatever their level of skill.
Updated DSLR fans say compact system cameras are 'toys', but CSC fans say DSLRs are dinosaurs.
Updated With a completely new, advanced AF system, the Fuji X-T2 aims to make us take mirrorless cameras seriously for action.
Buying Guide With their distinctive prints, the new breed of instant cameras has something to offer every type of photographer.