Latest Updates

How to master black and white photography

By Chris Rutter

We show you how to choose your subjects, set up your camera and how simple but effective adjustments in Photoshop can make your images stand out.

Cameras

12 best telephoto lenses 2017: the best lenses for Canon & Nikon DSLRs

By TechRadar

Buying guide Whether you're a pro or a first timer you'll find the perfect telephoto lens in our list.

Cameras

14 portrait photography tips you'll never want to forget

By Digital Camera Magazine

Updated We've compiled this list of 14 of the most important portrait photography tips for any photographer.

Cameras

Polaroid’s new Pop camera is a modern twist on a classic brand image

By Emma Boyle

CES 2017 Iconic camera company Polaroid has a new instant digital camera that actually has attractive specs.

Cameras

Kodak’s PixPro Orbit360 4K makes 360-degree video a one click affair

By Kevin Lee

CES 2017 Kodak finally merges its two-camera setup for 360-degree footage into a single 4K camera.

Cameras

Fujifilm goes graphite with X-T2 and X-Pro2

By Phil Hall

CES 2017 Fujifilm announces special editions of the X-T2 and X-Pro2 along with a new rugged compact camera.

Cameras

Panasonic GH5: full specs and release date confirmed

By Matt Golowczynski

CES 2017 The official announcement of the GH5 unveils masses of pro-level video control.

Cameras

Panasonic GX850, FZ80 and lenses added to Lumix lineup

By Matt Golowczynski

CES 2017 New mirrorless and superzoom models arrive alongside the GH5.

Cameras

Hands on: Panasonic Lumix GH5 review

By Phil Hall

Not yet rated

The GH5 doubles down on the hybrid camera concept with 4K video and still photos for professional and enthusiast photographers.

Cameras

Nikon’s latest entry-level DSLR comes stateside with two tough cameras

By Kevin Lee

CES 2017 Looking for a cheap but connected DSLR? Nikon has announced just the thing for you.

Cameras

Canon's smallest premium compact camera gets a huge imaging upgrade

By Kevin Lee

CES 2017 Canon announces a new PowerShot G9 X Mark II with a seriously upgraded Digic 7 image processor.

Cameras

The best cheap GoPro deals in the January sales 2017

By Brendan Griffiths

TechRadar Deals We've rounded up all of the best cheap GoPro deals so you can get the best price.

Camcorders

The 10 best full-frame DSLRs in 2017

By Phil Hall, Ben Andrews

Updated Whether you're an enthusiast or professional photographer, there's a full-frame DSLR camera out there to suit you.

Cameras

The 10 best compact cameras in 2017

By Phil Hall

Buying guide If you want to take better pictures than your smartphone can, then these compact cameras are the answer.

Cameras

The 10 best mirrorless cameras in 2017

By Phil Hall

Buying Guide Compact system cameras come in all shapes, sizes and prices, and we help you choose.

Cameras

5 essential photography filters (and why you can't live without them!)

By Jeff Meyer

Even though you can achieve many effects in Photoshop, here are five photography filters that no photographer should be without…

Cameras

52 photography projects: A photo idea to try every week of the year

By Digital Camera Magazine

From easy home photography projects you can do today to creative long-terms projects, here are 52 fantastic photo ideas you have to try this year.

Cameras

The 10 best digital cameras in 2017

By Phil Hall

Buying Guide From compacts to full-frame DSLRs, we pick out the best digital cameras you can buy right now.

Cameras

How to take great pictures of fireworks

By Kevin Lee

Updated Discover how to take awesome photos of spectacular pyrotechnic New Years celebrations.

Cameras

How to turn a photo into a painting

By Photo Plus

Give a portrait photo a watercolour look, complete with sketching hand, for a mixed-media masterpiece.

Cameras